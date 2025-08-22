Famine Officially Declared in Northern Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict

Gaza City, Gaza Strip — The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), backed by the United Nations, has officially declared famine in northern Gaza, marking the first such confirmation in the Middle East. The announcement was made in a report published Friday, which stated that over half a million people are at risk of starving and that the catastrophic conditions are expected to spread to other areas.

The report warns that starvation, characterized by death and destitution, is already affecting lives in the Gaza Governorate. It projects that by the end of September, the famine will expand to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis governorates. The report identifies a “race against time” scenario in which an estimated 132,000 children under age five could succumb to acute malnutrition unless urgent humanitarian assistance is provided.

“As this famine is entirely man-made, it can be halted and reversed,” the IPC report emphasizes, with calls for immediate action to alleviate suffering. Images of starving Palestinians, including children, have sparked outrage worldwide, fueling demands for a cessation of hostilities.

The situation in Gaza has deteriorated rapidly due to severe restrictions on aid and continuous military operations. The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported 271 deaths linked to the famine, among which 112 are children, highlighting the urgency of the unfolding crisis.

Tjada D’Oyen McKenna, CEO of Mercy Corps, stated, “This is a man-made catastrophe, entirely preventable and unconscionable.” Israel’s government, however, has dismissed the IPC findings, asserting that “there is no famine in Gaza,” and claims the restrictions aim to limit Hamas’s access to resources.

The IPC report suggests that economic measures and military actions have crippled the distribution of aid, rendering already limited resources unreachable. More than 90% of Gazans face challenges in obtaining food, with adults often prioritizing their children’s needs, though the food scarcity has recently made this strategy untenable.

Prior alerts have noted that between April and mid-July, over 20,000 children were treated for malnutrition, while the prices of basic commodities, such as wheat flour, surged excessively. The situation has pushed nearly 90% of households to resort to dangerous practices to secure food.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres remarked, “Just when it seems there are no words left to describe the living hell in Gaza, a new one has been added: ‘famine’.” Guterres has condemned the situation as a moral failure, urging that the needs of the population must be met under international law.

As the humanitarian crisis escalates, Israel is poised to initiate a new military offensive against Gaza City. Israeli officials confirmed that they will resume negotiations to release hostages held by Hamas, but the timeline for peace remains uncertain amidst the ongoing violence.