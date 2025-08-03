Fan Arrested for Throwing Sex Toy During WNBA Game

NEW YORK, USA — The WNBA announced Saturday that a fan was arrested for throwing a sex toy onto the court during a game earlier this week. The incident, which raised safety concerns, occurred during the fourth quarter of a match between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries in College Park, Georgia.

On Tuesday, with less than a minute left in the game and a tie score, the improper object was thrown onto the court, landing near the free throw line. Officials did not stop the game immediately, but a police officer used a towel to remove the item afterward. The fan’s identity has not been publicly disclosed, but the arrest was confirmed by a league spokesperson.

In response to the recent incidents, the WNBA released a statement emphasizing the importance of safety for players, officials, and fans alike. The league warned that any fan who throws objects onto the court will be ejected and face a minimum one-year ban. Additionally, offenders risk arrest and prosecution by local authorities.

Just days later, another sex toy was thrown onto the court during a game between the Valkyries and the Chicago Sky. This incident occurred during the third quarter, prompting officials to halt play. A representative from the WNBA has stated they are investigating the matter further.

Players have reacted to both incidents, expressing their concern over safety. Valkyries forward Cecilia Zandalasini commented that although some players found humor in the situation, the act was dangerous. “It’s super disrespectful. I don’t really get the point of it. It’s immature,” she said.

Isabelle Harrison, a forward for the New York Liberty, criticized arena security, urging them to enhance their protocols. “ARENA SECURITY?! Hello??! Please do better. It’s not funny. Never was funny. Throwing ANYTHING on the court is so dangerous,” she tweeted.

The WNBA’s security measures include policies like bag searches and restrictions on items allowed inside arenas. The league hopes these rules will deter similar incidents in the future, as they continue to address safety concerns during games.