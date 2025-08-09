FAN EXPO Boston 2025 Brings Star Power and Excitement This Weekend

BOSTON, MA – FAN EXPO Boston returns this weekend, offering an exciting lineup of celebrities and activities at the Thomas M. Menino Convention and Exhibition Center from August 8 to 10, 2025. The event promises a unique experience for fans of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming.

This year’s guest list includes prominent stars such as Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, John Cena, and Helen Hunt. Attendees can look forward to autographs, photo opportunities, and Q&A panels with these A-list actors. Andrew Moyes, vice president of Fan Expo, shared, “Fan Expo Boston is back at the BCEC, and it’s bigger and better than ever.”

For attendees with VIP passes, the Bard’s Night Bash on Saturday night offers a themed afterparty with music, drinks, and activities inspired by “Dungeons & Dragons.” The event will also feature open gaming zones, live tabletop gaming sessions, and classic arcade games throughout the weekend.

Fans can showcase their creativity by participating in the Masters of Cosplay Grand Prix competition, which awards a $1,000 prize to the winner. In addition, there will be interactive experiences for families, ranging from workshops to an artist alley featuring original art and comic books.

McGregor and Christensen are set for a special “Jedi Double-Feature Panel” on Saturday evening, promising fans insights and memories from their time in the Star Wars universe. The show hours are set for 4–9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

This large pop culture gathering is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of attendees, bringing together fans from various backgrounds to celebrate their shared interests.

Full details regarding tickets and convention information can be found on the official Fan Expo Boston website.