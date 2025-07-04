Fan-Favorite Anime Gate Returns for New Season After Long Wait

Tokyo, Japan — After nearly a decade since its original debut, the popular anime series Gate is officially returning for a second season. The announcement comes as part of the anime’s tenth anniversary celebration, much to the excitement of its dedicated fan base.

Gate first aired in 2015, captivating audiences with its unique storyline based on the light novel series by Takumi Yanai, Daisuke Izuka, and Kurojishi. The first season concluded in 2016, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its continuation. Now, the wait is finally over with the confirmation of Gate: Tides of Conflict, marking a return to the adventures in this fantasy realm.

Toru Takahashi will direct the new season for Studio M2, with scripts overseen by Tatsuhiko Urahata, while Shigeru Fujita manages character designs. Though a specific release date has not yet been announced, the creative team has expressed enthusiasm for adapting the first two volumes of the sequel series.

The production of Gate: Tides of Conflict is a collaboration between Kasagi Labo, Oshi, and GENCO, indicating a robust project ahead. The production website has also made a unique appeal to fans, inviting them to contribute to the show’s development and share their excitement.

While returning cast details remain under wraps, the new storyline will likely introduce significant changes, setting the stage for a fresh narrative. The announcement has already sparked discussions among fans who are eager to revisit the series that has left a lasting impact on the anime landscape.

As the project develops, fans continue to express their joy over the revival. While they await further updates, the return of Gate promises to reignite the passion and thrill that made the anime a beloved classic.