Business
Fanatics Expands Partnership with Bologna FC Amid Merchandise Success
Bologna, Italy – December 22, 2025 – Fanatics has announced a long-term extension and expansion of its partnership with Bologna Football Club 1909, the renowned Italian professional soccer club. This enhanced agreement reinforces Fanatics’ position as the club’s official operator for its e-commerce business and retail initiatives at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.
The new partnership provides Fanatics with expanded licensing, design, and manufacturing rights, along with wholesale distribution and marketplace operations. Since the partnership began in 2022, Bologna and Fanatics have enjoyed significant growth, with merchandise sales reportedly increasing sixfold due to strategic improvements and the recent launch of Bologna’s flagship store in the city center.
The retail expansion has coincided with Bologna’s remarkable 2024/25 season, during which the team qualified for the UEFA Champions League and secured a Coppa Italia victory. E-commerce sales have surged by 25 percent so far this season, with store retail sales up 15 percent compared to last season, which was Bologna’s best to date.
Fanatics will continue to manage and develop the partnership from its headquarters in Milan. “Bologna is one of Italian football’s most exciting stories in recent years, inspiring incredible passion from its supporters,” said Stephen Dowling, president of international at Fanatics. “We look forward to deepening our partnership and bringing Bologna fans closer to the Club through a richer product assortment and enhanced shopping experience.”
Recent Posts
- Michigan QB Davis Warren to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
- Porto Hosts AVS SAD in Primeira Liga Showdown
- Diane Lane: A Career Beyond the Spotlight
- D4vd Faces Murder Charges in Celeste Rivas Case
- Rutgers Men’s Basketball Faces Delaware State in Final Non-Conference Game
- Merrimack Warriors Face Sacred Heart Pioneers in MAAC Showdown
- Zambia Faces Must-Win Match Against Morocco in AFCON 2025
- Gasperini Prepares Roma for Crucial Match Against Genoa
- Roma Faces Genoa in Crucial Serie A Match
- Wrexham Battles Preston in EFL Championship Showdown
- Georgia Southern, Appalachian State Clash in Birmingham Bowl Rematch
- Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo Lead NBA All-Star Voting
- Mali and Comoros Clash in Crucial AFCON Group A Decider
- Morocco Faces Zambia in Crucial AFCON Group Match Today
- Morocco Triumphs Over Comoros in AFCON 2025 Opener
- D’Anton Lynn Linked to Penn State Defensive Coordinator Role
- Brigitte Bardot, French Cinema Icon, Dies at Age 91
- Snow Squall Warning Issued for Multiple Kansas Counties
- Severe Snow Squalls Hit Midwest, Prompt Warnings and Travel Alerts
- Marcus Freeman to Remain at Notre Dame Despite NFL Interest