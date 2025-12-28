Fanatics Expands Partnership with Bologna FC Amid Merchandise Success

Bologna, Italy – December 22, 2025 – Fanatics has announced a long-term extension and expansion of its partnership with Bologna Football Club 1909, the renowned Italian professional soccer club. This enhanced agreement reinforces Fanatics’ position as the club’s official operator for its e-commerce business and retail initiatives at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

The new partnership provides Fanatics with expanded licensing, design, and manufacturing rights, along with wholesale distribution and marketplace operations. Since the partnership began in 2022, Bologna and Fanatics have enjoyed significant growth, with merchandise sales reportedly increasing sixfold due to strategic improvements and the recent launch of Bologna’s flagship store in the city center.

The retail expansion has coincided with Bologna’s remarkable 2024/25 season, during which the team qualified for the UEFA Champions League and secured a Coppa Italia victory. E-commerce sales have surged by 25 percent so far this season, with store retail sales up 15 percent compared to last season, which was Bologna’s best to date.

Fanatics will continue to manage and develop the partnership from its headquarters in Milan. “Bologna is one of Italian football’s most exciting stories in recent years, inspiring incredible passion from its supporters,” said Stephen Dowling, president of international at Fanatics. “We look forward to deepening our partnership and bringing Bologna fans closer to the Club through a richer product assortment and enhanced shopping experience.”