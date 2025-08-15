Fandango Expands Streaming Service with Live Pay-Per-View Features

LOS ANGELES, CA – On August 13, 2025, Fandango announced a significant expansion of its streaming service Fandango at Home, introducing live pay-per-view capabilities and enhancing its cable transactional video-on-demand distribution.

This strategic move allows Fandango to partner with leading cable operators and deliver premium entertainment content and live events directly to consumers across various platforms, the company stated.

Fandango’s expansion comes after the exit of iNDEMAND, a longtime industry aggregator, which was announced last May. This gap has prompted Fandango to enhance its first and third-party content distribution, particularly by acquiring the PPV.com brand, known for hosting major live pay-per-view events.

Cameron Douglas, Fandango’s Senior Vice President of OTT/streaming, said, “This expansion represents a major leap forward in how Fandango serves fans premium content—when, where, and how they want it.” He noted that the integration of Fandango’s innovation with iNDEMAND’s legacy will create new opportunities in the industry.

The new capabilities will allow Fandango to distribute live events, including sports and music programming, providing a pay-per-view transactional experience across a variety of connected devices.

Additionally, Fandango will invest in infrastructure to support partners formerly served by iNDEMAND. This includes offering more options for content owners to reach their audiences directly through trusted platforms.

As the streaming and sports broadcasting landscape shifts, Fandango’s entrance into the pay-per-view space signals its commitment to adapting and meeting consumer demands for high-quality entertainment.