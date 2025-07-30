FanDuel and Magnite See 25% Growth in Live Sports Impressions

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, has reported a strong partnership with FanDuel Sports Network. The collaboration has led to a 25% year-over-year increase in total impressions served through Magnite’s SpringServe video platform. This growth comes as FanDuel invests heavily in live sports streaming.

As digital audiences increasingly shift towards online sports content, FanDuel is leveraging Magnite’s technology to maximize monetization of its high-value inventory. SpringServe’s advanced ad serving and programmatic capabilities aid FanDuel in managing both direct and programmatic demand efficiently.

“Live sports are one of the most powerful formats for engaging audiences, but they also present unique monetization challenges. Magnite’s SpringServe empowers us with the sophisticated tools we need to stay ahead of audience expectations,” said Kevin Connelly, Senior Director of Programmatic Sales and Business Development at FanDuel Sports Network.

FanDuel Sports Network is diversifying its services and enhancing viewer experiences, thanks to collaborative efforts with Magnite. The technology enables advertisers to connect more effectively with engaged sports fans, enhancing yield and marketing efficiency during live events.

<p“With the digital live sports viewership projected to grow more than 14% in 2025, this partnership positions both companies to capitalize on the increasing demands of sports audiences,” said Chris Signore, Group VP of Business Development at Magnite.

Overall, as streaming becomes the primary experience for sports fans, the combined efforts of Magnite and FanDuel are expected to redefine live sports engagement, ensuring both viewer satisfaction and advertising success in a competitive marketplace.