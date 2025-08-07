FanDuel Offers $150 Bonus for NFL Preseason Betting on August 7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — FanDuel is offering new users a chance to earn a $150 bonus with their first wager for NFL preseason and other sports betting on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Participants can secure this bonus by placing a minimum wager of $5 on any game.

Among the three NFL preseason games scheduled for Thursday evening, the Seattle Seahawks will face the Las Vegas Raiders at 10 p.m. ET. Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, who led the Seahawks from 2010 to 2023, returns to the field in his first season with Las Vegas.

In addition to the NFL, other betting options include Major League Baseball (MLB) and Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) games, along with the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

To take advantage of the FanDuel bonus, new users need to create an account, deposit a minimum of $5, and place a bet of at least $5. If the bet wins, FanDuel will credit $150 in bonus bets, which can be used in any increments over a week.

With the NFL preseason presenting different betting opportunities compared to the regular season, bettors are encouraged to pay attention to which starters are playing. For example, in the upcoming game between the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to take the field, while Baltimore will rely on backup players.

In MLB action, the day begins with a matchup between the Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics, with notable games throughout the afternoon and evening. The Pittsburgh Pirates will start pitcher Paul Skenes against the Cincinnati Reds, who aim to secure a wild card spot this season.

As always, FanDuel emphasizes responsible gaming, providing tools for users to set limits and contact helplines if they need assistance with gambling issues.

For anyone interested, now is the time to join FanDuel and take advantage of this offer for a thrilling kickoff to the NFL preseason.