Entertainment
Fanning Sisters Dine in Style Ahead of New Project Announcement
Los Angeles, CA – Elle and Dakota Fanning turned heads as they dined at a popular restaurant in Los Angeles last night, showcasing their chic summer styles. The sisters, known for their refined looks, made a statement with their monochromatic outfits.
Elle sported a black silk slip dress that fell just below the knee, featuring sheer straps and embroidered detailing along the bodice. She completed her look with black kitten heels and a small rectangular clutch. Her golden blonde hair was styled loose, and she kept her makeup minimal, opting for her signature red lip.
Meanwhile, Dakota embraced an effortless look with an oversized white silk shirt worn over a silk v-neck top, paired with flowing black pants and a boxy handbag. Like her sister, she kept her hairstyle relaxed and makeup understated, embodying a breezy summer evening vibe.
The Fanning sisters have long been recognized for their stylish appearances, often drawing inspiration from high-fashion brands. Elle favors designers like Loewe and Prada for her dramatic looks, while Dakota often opts for Dolce & Gabbana and Giorgio Armani.
Besides their fashionable outing, the sisters are also collaborating on an upcoming project titled “Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?” This three-part series, produced by their company Lewellen Pictures, will explore the mysterious circumstances surrounding Ellen Greenberg’s death, which has been officially ruled a suicide.
Fans will see more from the Fannings in 2025, as this project is just one of several they have lined up. Though they are rarely photographed together in public, this outing was all smiles and stylish moments, proving the ravioli must be as good as advertised.
