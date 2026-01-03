Entertainment
Fans Anticipate Long Wait for ‘Severance’ Season 3 Release
LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans of the Apple TV hit series ‘Severance‘ are now wondering how long they will wait for the show’s third season. The show was renewed for a third season in March 2025, but no official premiere date has been announced yet.
After a three-year gap between the first two seasons, many believe Season 3 is likely to premiere in 2027. Filming is expected to begin this year, and historical patterns suggest that seasons usually release the year following the completion of filming. Season 1 debuted in 2022 after wrapping filming in 2021, and Season 2 premiered in 2025 after filming concluded in 2024.
During a November 2025 appearance, Ben Stiller, who is both an executive producer and director of ‘Severance,’ suggested that Season 3 would be released “soon-ish.” Stiller humorously acknowledged the fans’ eagerness, noting, “It’s tough because people do love the show, and they’re always asking, ‘When’s the next season?'”
The anticipation among fans is driven by ‘Severance’s’ critical acclaim, including a remarkable 27 Emmy nominations in 2025, of which it won eight. This included acting awards for key cast members like Britt Lower and Tramell Tillman.
‘Severance’ delves into the lives of employees at Lumon Industries who have opted to undergo a procedure that separates their work memories from their personal lives. The tension between their work identities and their true selves has captivated audiences, offering a unique narrative.
As fans eagerly await news, sources suggest that filming for Season 3 could start as early as this spring, with updates potentially available next year. While the wait appears lengthy, it might yield an engaging continuation of the complex story that has garnered a passionate viewership.
For now, fans can enjoy Seasons 1 and 2 of ‘Severance,’ which are available for streaming on Apple TV.
