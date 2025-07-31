Sports
Fans Anticipate Record-Breaking Two-Night SummerSlam Event
East Rutherford, New Jersey – Fans are gearing up for what is set to be a monumental SummerSlam this weekend. For the first time, the event will span two nights, showcasing nine championship titles on the line.
In the lead-up to SummerSlam, the wrestling programs SmackDown and Raw have been performing exceptionally well across cable and streaming platforms. On Friday, SmackDown attracted its highest viewership since its pre-WrestleMania episode, drawing 1.71 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. The previous WrestleMania episode garnered 1.74 million viewers, suggesting a strong trend of audiences tuning in before significant events.
The month from July 4 to 25 has been particularly successful for SmackDown, marking the most-watched stretch since the post-WrestleMania period in April.
Raw has also maintained impressive ratings since its move to Netflix in January. It recently celebrated its 29th consecutive week in the streamer’s global weekly Top 10 rankings, averaging around 2.7 million views per week for the past two months.
NXT has seen its numbers climb as well, with last week’s episode on The CW averaging 747,000 viewers, the highest since February 25. Additionally, the program drew 227,000 viewers in the coveted 18-49 demographic, showing its best performance since the aftermath of WrestleMania.
The historic two-night SummerSlam event will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday and Sunday. Fans who cannot attend in person can catch the action live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.
