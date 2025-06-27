Fans Await Exciting Update for Black Clover Anime in Two Weeks

Tokyo, Japan – After a long wait of over four years, fans of the popular anime series Black Clover are buzzing with excitement as a potential update is just around the corner. The anime’s fourth season ended in March 2021, leaving enthusiasts longing for more content.

According to sources, essential announcements regarding the series will surface soon, particularly in the 32nd issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, set to be released on July 7. While an official confirmation has yet to be made, the anticipation surrounding season 5 continues to grow.

The hiatus has indeed been daunting for fans. With the manga releasing chapters only once every three months, updates on the series have been few and far between. However, the upcoming content is expected to adapt the Spade Kingdom Invasion arc, which is recognized as one of the series’ most thrilling storylines.

In season 4’s finale, audiences witnessed Asta‘s intense battle against his inner demon, Liebe, culminating in a unique friendship instead of enslavement. As the excitement in the storyline builds, characters like Mereoleona, Nacht, and Yuno will play pivotal roles in the ongoing fight against formidable foes from the Dark Triad.

Fans are eager to see how the plot unfolds as the powerful Magic Knights prepare to counter emerging threats from the Tree of Qliphoth. Notably, ominous demons such as Lilith and Nahamah are set to challenge the knights, making the upcoming season one of the most anticipated anime returns of the year.

As enthusiasts await the reveal, they remain hopeful for a full return of the beloved series. Black Clover is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll, fueling the enthusiasm among fans who long for more.