Fans Cautious About GTA VI Load Times Compared to Other Games

Los Angeles, CA — Fans are managing their expectations for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI as discussions about load times heat up on the r/GTA6 subreddit.

One fan sparked a debate by comparing GTA VI’s load times to the impressive speed seen in games like Death Stranding 2. Many commenters felt that expecting GTA VI to outperform every game released before it was unrealistic.

“I feel like some people are going to be disappointed if GTA 6 isn’t better than every game released before it in every aspect,” one user commented. Others agreed, predicting comparisons with titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Cyberpunk 2077.

Another user noted, “I could see it still taking a while to load. I mean even GTA V takes a while to load on the PS5, faster than previous gens but still a few seconds.” They added that Rockstar games typically only load once at the beginning of a gaming session, so a few seconds delay might not be a significant issue.

Despite the anticipation, some commenters acknowledged the impressive nature of loading times in Death Stranding 2. However, they reasoned that the complexity of loading all the AI for individual NPCs in GTA VI would affect load times. “I think that loading in the AI of all the individual NPCs is going to tank the loading times drastically,” another user expressed.

In related news, Rockstar Games recently announced that Grand Theft Auto V will be available in the Middle East on July 17. This marks the first time the game can be experienced without restrictions in the region.

The announcement was made by the General Authority of Media Regulation in Saudi Arabia, confirming a 21+ age rating for both GTA V and GTA Online. Fans in Saudi Arabia and the UAE will finally access the game on PlayStation 5.

While fans in the Middle East have played the game through imported copies, this marks a milestone for players in the region. However, GTA VI is set to be released on May 26, 2026, adding urgency for GTA V players to enjoy their time in Los Santos.