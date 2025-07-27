Fans Eagerly Await Adam Sandler’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Streaming Release

NEW YORK, NY — Netflix‘s highly anticipated comedy sequel, ‘Happy Gilmore 2′, launched for streaming on Friday, reigniting excitement among fans of the original film. Adam Sandler returns to the role of the unconventional golfer, who is known for his exceptional long drives, thirty years after his debut in the 1996 classic.

Joining Sandler in the cast are notable actors including Bad Bunny, Benny Safdie, and Haley Joel Osment, along with returning stars Julie Bowen and Ben Stiller. Since the announcement of the sequel last year, anticipation has been building as fans awaited the follow-up.

The film’s marketing campaign kicked off early, featuring Christopher McDonald, who reprises his role as Shooter McGavin, at last month’s WM Phoenix Open. McDonald captivated the audience and set the tone for the film’s promotional activities. ‘People love the original movie,’ Netflix’s content chief remarked during the film’s premiere at Lincoln Center, noting the trailer garnered unprecedented viewer engagement.

Further building on this momentum, Netflix partnered with brands like U.S. Bank, Callaway, Topgolf, and Subway, which has a significant presence in both films. Subway centered its advertisements around McDonald, who is also the spokesperson for the sandwich chain’s ‘Happy Gilmore Meal.’

‘Subway was a big part of the first one, so they stepped up again for the sequel,’ McDonald shared, highlighting the collaboration’s importance. Unique marketing stunts included a Times Square ball transformed into a golf ball bearing Happy’s likeness and Sandler’s cameo at the NHL Draft, where he announced the Boston Bruins‘ pick.

Netflix’s vice president of film marketing, Jonathan Helfgot, reflected on the challenges of capturing the spirit of the original movie. He stated, ‘You gotta harness the good ideas, block out the bad.’ Helfgot expressed pride in the creative team’s effort to keep fans engaged and excited.

On the gaming front, Netflix launched an easter-egg video game titled ‘Happy Gilmore: Golf Mayhem ’98 Demo,’ allowing fans to join the fun on eligible TVs and Netflix.com. This game invites users to relive their favorite moments from the movie and ensure Happy remains in good spirits. With the release of ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ excitement for new cult-classic moments continues to rise.