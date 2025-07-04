Entertainment
Fans Eagerly Await News on ‘Duster’ Season 2 Renewal
LOS ANGELES, CA — The first season of the drama ‘Duster‘ has reached its thrilling conclusion, leaving fans eagerly waiting for news regarding a second season. The finale, aired on July 3, 2025, showcased a getaway driver and a young FBI agent tangling with a notorious crime syndicate, culminating in intense plot revelations.
In the gripping season finale, Izzy, played by Camille Guaty, secures vital leverage against the syndicate, while characters Jim and Nina uncover a conspiracy more dangerous than they previously perceived. Viewers were on the edge of their seats as they witnessed Nina in peril, revealing the high stakes involved.
Although the show has not yet been renewed for Season 2, no cancellation has been announced either. In an exclusive interview with Interview Magazine, lead actors discussed the show’s potential future. “I wonder, if there’s a next season, if Nina would make Jim go undercover or something,” said Rachel Hilson, who plays Nina. Fans hope this is just the beginning for their favorite characters.
‘Duster’ has also received positive critical feedback, boasting a 92% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes alongside an impressive 85% audience score despite the lack of detailed viewership statistics. As the suspense builds, viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the future of the series.
