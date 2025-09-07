Entertainment
Fans Excited for ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ Spinoff Premiering in September
PARIS, France — The newest spinoff of the popular series NCIS premiered on September 4, bringing back beloved characters Anthony “Tony” DiNozzo and Ziva David, played by Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo. Fans eagerly anticipate the duo’s return as they navigate life as parents while dealing with unexpected threats.
Set in Paris, the show follows Tony and Ziva as they raise their 12-year-old daughter, Tali, played by Isla Gie, while managing their on-again, off-again relationship. Their lives take a turn when Tony’s private security firm is attacked, thrusting the family into an international drama that requires them to uncover who is after them.
Weatherly, best known for his 13-season role on NCIS, has played Tony with a mix of charm and depth. In real life, he balances his acting career with being a dedicated father to two children from his marriage to Bojana Janković. He emphasizes the importance of family, stating, “I’m devoted to my kids.”
Cote de Pablo, known for her role as Ziva, mentioned that motherhood has enhanced her connection to her character. “Since I became a mother, it came sort of organic,” she said during a red carpet event.
The cast also includes Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Nassima Benchicou, Julian Ovenden, Terence Maynard, Lara Rossi, and James D’Arcy. Each actor brings unique experiences in parenting and professional life to their roles, further enriching their characters.
Rossi shared her journey into motherhood, focusing on the challenges and joys of parenting while maintaining her personal interests. “Moments to myself are few, rare even,” she noted, highlighting the balancing act many parents face.
As the series unfolds, viewers can expect a blend of action, drama, and heartfelt moments as Tony and Ziva work to protect their family while navigating complex personal dynamics.
NCIS: Tony & Ziva promises authenticity, intriguing plots, and the return of familiar faces, captivating both returning fans and new audiences alike.
