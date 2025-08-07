Fans Express Concern Over Machine Gun Kelly’s Restrictive Diet

Los Angeles, CA – Fans are expressing alarm about Machine Gun Kelly‘s eating habits after a recent interview in which the rapper revealed he rarely consumes food. In a casual conversation shared on Instagram by the account HipHop-N-More, the 35-year-old musician admitted, “I don’t really eat. I just do water a bunch.” This statement has led to widespread concern regarding his health.

During the interview, MGK was questioned by a group of male friends about his dietary choices. They were shocked when he confirmed that he only eats a couple of times a week. “Like, I ate that burger ’cause we’re streaming, and it’s my man’s s–t, you know?” he explained when asked if he fasts.

When pressed about what he might have for dinner if not streaming, he simply replied, “Probably water.” This led to inquiries from his friends about his physical well-being. “You don’t ever feel weak or lightheaded?” one asked, to which MGK candidly replied, “Yeah, sometimes.”

The musician elaborated on the rare meals he does consume, stating they consist mainly of “bone broth with kimchi and sauerkraut” for the probiotics. Fans and audiences alike took to social media, with many expressing concern that his comments reflect disordered eating practices. “Bro is describing anorexia,” one user remarked, while another noted, “He is literally malnourished and his daily diet consists of cigarettes and coffees.”

In addition to the fermented foods, MGK included coffee and cigarettes as daily staples in his diet. He also mentioned occasionally drinking celery juice and coconut water. “’Cause it has probiotics, you know?” he defended, discussing the importance of probiotics to maintain gut health.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, is known for his cross-genre musical talents ranging from rap to rock. He has two daughters, including a newborn with actress Megan Fox. His latest statements have sparked discussions about the potential dangers of extreme dieting and the pressures of maintaining a certain public image.

Representatives for MGK did not respond immediately to requests for comment. Fans hope he takes steps to safeguard his health amid rising concerns.