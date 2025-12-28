Fans Gear Up for 2026 FIFA World Cup Ticket Frenzy

NEW YORK, NY — The excitement is building as fans prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which begins on June 11, 2026, across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. With a record 104 matches scheduled, ticket prices have skyrocketed, prompting a surge in demand since team groupings were finalized.

Tickets for the group stage currently range from $1,400 to $4,300, with quarterfinal tickets starting at $3,000. The ticket lottery, which allows fans a chance to purchase cheaper tickets, has attracted over 20 million participants. Fans can enter the lottery on the FIFA website until January 13, 2026.

If selected in the random draw, fans will be notified via email in February and automatically charged for their requested tickets. The tickets available through the lottery offer prices between $60 and $620, significantly lower than general sale prices.

Miami is set to host seven matches, including four group stage bouts, with local officials eager to showcase the city’s vibrant culture. Alina Hudak, president of the FIFA World Cup 26 Miami Host Committee, stated, “Our city represents the very essence of global fútbol culture, and hosting these matches will celebrate our diversity and passion.”

Meanwhile, hospitality packages, which guarantee entry to multiple matches, are also available and start at $5,300. However, some premium packages can reach up to $68,000.

As the tournament approaches, local establishments in New York and New Jersey are gearing up for increased foot traffic from international fans. Bars like Soccer Tavern and Michelle’s Lounge are excitedly preparing for the influx of soccer supporters.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19, with the final match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.