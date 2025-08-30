Fans Get Inside Look Ahead of Canelo vs. Crawford Fight

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Just a week before their highly anticipated showdown at Allegiant Stadium, fans will receive an inside look at the preparations of boxing stars Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. Netflix confirmed Thursday that a new documentary titled ‘Countdown: Canelo vs. Crawford’ will be released on September 4, nine days before the live event on September 13.

This documentary will showcase both fighters’ lives as they train for what could be the biggest combat sports event of the year. The series will give viewers insight into Crawford’s journey as he prepares for his super middleweight debut, while also touching on the significant role of Dana White as he seeks to revive Zuffa Boxing.

Alvarez and Crawford are set to headline Netflix’s second-ever boxing event, following an all-women’s card earlier this year. The streaming service made its entry into live boxing in late 2024 by securing rights to the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight.

As September 13 approaches, both fighters are staying active on social media with training videos. Alvarez has shared clips of himself training alongside former champion Jaron 'Boots' Ennis. Meanwhile, Crawford has kept most of his training private but has shared snippets to keep fans engaged. Notably, Crawford will step into the ring at a weight class 14 pounds heavier than his last fight.

Despite the excitement, Crawford is well-prepared, having been rumored to be training for this matchup for nearly a year. The fight was solidified when promoter Turki Alalshikh signed Alvarez to a four-fight deal in February, giving Crawford months to prepare.

In recent matches, Alvarez defended his super middleweight title against William Scull in March, proving his readiness for this challenge. A win for Crawford could grant him the chance to become a three-division undisputed champion.

In a recent podcast interview, sports commentator Stephen A. Smith shared his insights on the upcoming fight, stating, ‘I love Canelo. Crawford will beat Canelo by decision.’ Smith highlighted Crawford’s speed and ability to box as key advantages that could help him outpoint Alvarez.

The September 13 fight promises to be an exciting event for both fighters and their fans, streamed live on Netflix for its 300 million+ subscribers. The bout is generating buzz in the boxing community as all eyes are on how the fighters will perform.