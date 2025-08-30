Sports
Fans Get Inside Look Ahead of Canelo vs. Crawford Fight
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Just a week before their highly anticipated showdown at Allegiant Stadium, fans will receive an inside look at the preparations of boxing stars Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. Netflix confirmed Thursday that a new documentary titled ‘Countdown: Canelo vs. Crawford’ will be released on September 4, nine days before the live event on September 13.
This documentary will showcase both fighters’ lives as they train for what could be the biggest combat sports event of the year. The series will give viewers insight into Crawford’s journey as he prepares for his super middleweight debut, while also touching on the significant role of Dana White as he seeks to revive Zuffa Boxing.
Alvarez and Crawford are set to headline Netflix’s second-ever boxing event, following an all-women’s card earlier this year. The streaming service made its entry into live boxing in late 2024 by securing rights to the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight.
As September 13 approaches, both fighters are staying active on social media with training videos. Alvarez has shared clips of himself training alongside former champion Jaron 'Boots' Ennis. Meanwhile, Crawford has kept most of his training private but has shared snippets to keep fans engaged. Notably, Crawford will step into the ring at a weight class 14 pounds heavier than his last fight.
Despite the excitement, Crawford is well-prepared, having been rumored to be training for this matchup for nearly a year. The fight was solidified when promoter Turki Alalshikh signed Alvarez to a four-fight deal in February, giving Crawford months to prepare.
In recent matches, Alvarez defended his super middleweight title against William Scull in March, proving his readiness for this challenge. A win for Crawford could grant him the chance to become a three-division undisputed champion.
In a recent podcast interview, sports commentator Stephen A. Smith shared his insights on the upcoming fight, stating, ‘I love Canelo. Crawford will beat Canelo by decision.’ Smith highlighted Crawford’s speed and ability to box as key advantages that could help him outpoint Alvarez.
The September 13 fight promises to be an exciting event for both fighters and their fans, streamed live on Netflix for its 300 million+ subscribers. The bout is generating buzz in the boxing community as all eyes are on how the fighters will perform.
Recent Posts
- NYT Mini Crossword Expands with New Clues and Larger Grid
- RB Leipzig Unveils State-of-the-Art Bench Ahead of Home Opener
- Tulane Names Jake Retzlaff Starting QB for Season Opener Against Northwestern
- Baker Benji’s Takes Center Stage at Ohio Renaissance Festival
- Bill Burr Announces Plans to Attend Iron Bowl in Auburn this November
- Pat McAfee and Ryan Day’s Feud Takes Unexpected Turn
- Hulu Users Prepare for Change as Disney+ Integration Approaches
- Sevilla Signs Cesar Azpilicueta on Free Transfer from Atletico Madrid
- Purdue Opens Football Season Against Ball State in New Era
- High School Football Kicks Off in Michigan with 255 Games Scheduled
- Ruby Tandoh Explores Food Culture in Grub Street Diet
- Texas Faces Ohio State in Season Opener Showdown
- Atlético Madrid Set to Face Alavés in LaLiga Clash
- South Carolina to Face Virginia Tech in College Football Season Opener
- Liverpool Meets Arsenal in Premier League Showdown
- Oyster Bay Withdraws from Mosque Expansion Agreement, Lawsuit Looms
- Exciting SEC Matchups Highlight College Football Opening Weekend
- Luis Enrique Faces No Punishment After Club World Cup Chaos
- Powerball Jackpot Hits $1 Billion Ahead of Labor Day Drawing
- JMU Football Kicks Off 2025 Season Against Weber State Saturday