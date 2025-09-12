Fans Rally for Saiyaara After Netflix Release Sparks Renewed Interest

MUMBAI, India — The film Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has returned to the spotlight following its release on Netflix. Launching on September 12, the film is now available to stream in 190 countries, igniting a wave of social media support from fans.

Since its premiere on the platform, many fans have taken to social media, expressing appreciation for the film’s music and emotional depth. One viewer praised the soundtrack, stating, “Biggest W of #Saiyaara is the music and the emotions resonating through the screen, especially the last 20 mins.”

Others also expressed admiration for the chemistry between the leads, with one comment noting the intensity of the couple’s on-screen relationship, saying, “The chemistry was intense, and Aneet my girl, you have me under your spell.”

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara tells the story of struggling musician Krissh Kapoor, played by Panday, and aspiring journalist Vaani Batra, portrayed by Padda. The film explores their journey as they navigate personal challenges and develop a deep love for each other.

The film, which launched on July 18, became a surprise blockbuster, grossing over ₹500 crore globally and securing its place as the highest-grossing Indian romantic film. While the film received initial criticism, many believe that viewers dismissed it too quickly. “Weird but I didn’t even drop a single tear in theatre while watching Saiyaara, but I DID TODAY after the rewatch,” shared another fan referring to an emotional scene in the film.

As the rewatch marathon continues, fans remain hopeful that more will discover Saiyaara’s heartfelt story and musical artistry.