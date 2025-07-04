Fans React as CBS Replays ‘Beyond the Gates’ for Holiday Week

LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans of CBS’s latest soap opera, ‘Beyond the Gates,’ are expressing disappointment as the network airs reruns for the July 4 holiday week. After five months of new episodes, the decision to switch to repeats has left many viewers frustrated.

On July 4, CBS will not broadcast any new episodes but instead will repeat the first five episodes that led to the show’s launch in February. This move is somewhat unusual for daytime dramas, which typically only break for a day—especially in non-pandemic times. CBS did not comment on the reasoning behind the reruns.

Creator Michele Val Jean reached out to fans on social media, addressing their concerns. “To those asking: preemption-rerun decisions are made way above my pay grade, so no insight into that,” Val Jean wrote. She reassured fans that the reruns would allow those who missed the premiere week to catch up.

Brandon Claybon, who stars as Martin Richardson, also expressed his understanding of fan frustrations. “I know y’all are upset. But enjoy the holiday week… we’ll be back in no time!!” he tweeted.

For fans craving their soap fix, relief may come during Essence Fest, where stars Tamara Tunie and Karla Mosley will join executive producer Sheila Ducksworth for a panel discussion.

Despite the temporary break, ‘Beyond the Gates’ has already secured a season 2 renewal, promising fans more drama ahead. Starting July 7, viewers can expect fresh storylines, including plot twists involving characters Hayley Hamilton and Leslie Thomas.