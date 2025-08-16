Entertainment
Fans Thrilled by Peter Krause Sighting After Leaving 9-1-1
Los Angeles, CA – Despite his departure from the popular ABC drama 9-1-1, fans remain eager to know what Peter Krause is up to these days. His character, Bobby Nash, met a shocking fate at the end of season 8, leaving viewers upset and curious about a possible return, even if just through flashbacks.
On July 14, actor Kenneth Choi, who plays Howard 'Chimney' Han, shared a video on social media featuring Krause juggling while wearing a 9-1-1 jacket. The post included a cheerful ‘Happy Monday’ sticker and a short caption. ‘Peter Krause Sighting … he sends his ❤️,’ Choi wrote, catching the attention of fans who had not seen Krause since his exit.
The unexpected update sparked excitement online. Fans expressed their mixed emotions. One commenter joked, ‘I KNEW Bobby wasn’t gone… he just joined the circus.’ Others chimed in, saying things like, ‘We’re all sending our love back! We miss him so much! Thank you for this,’ and ‘It’s almost embarrassing how many times I’ve watched this and how happy it makes me. Peter Krause, the man that you are.’
While there is uncertainty about how his character’s demise will influence the upcoming season of 9-1-1, Choi acknowledged the significant impact Krause had on the show. In an earlier tribute from April, he expressed, ‘Peter Krause, you are the classiest guy, the most talented of actors, and the loveliest human being. THANK YOU, PK. Love You Pal. ❤️.’
Fans now look forward to seeing more moments featuring both Krause and Choi in the future.
