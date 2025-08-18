Fans Want ‘Jeopardy!’ to Return to On-Location Taping

CULVER CITY, Calif. — As “Jeopardy!” enjoys its summer hiatus, fans are buzzing about what they hope to see when the beloved quiz show returns for Season 42 this September. A discussion on a fan thread suggested that the show revisit the tradition of filming episodes at various locations across the United States.

One fan questioned, “Will Jeopardy! ever travel to other U.S. states again to tape episodes for certain tournaments?” This sparked a nostalgia-driven conversation about the show’s past on-location experiences, including events like the College and Teen Championships.

The same fan recalled that the last instance of the show filming outside its main studio was in 2016 for the Teacher’s Tournament. They continued, “Ever since then, they haven’t gone anywhere else. Do you think we’ll see episodes taped outside of California?” This question resonated with many, who lamented the lack of travel episodes.

Responses from other fans varied, with one person expressing hope, yet noting that it does not seem to be a priority for the show’s team. They pointed out the current strategy of engaging fans through “Jeopardy! Live” events and trivia leagues instead, which, while maintaining the brand’s visibility, are less costly than location shooting.

Another fan highlighted that other shows have also reduced their on-location taping, signaling a broader industry trend. The fan’s remark reflected a shift in how shows manage costs while trying to connect with audiences beyond their studios.

The conversation also revisited notable past locations for “Jeopardy!” episodes, such as DAR Constitution Hall and the CES tech convention, where special events created unique viewing experiences for fans.

As for future initiatives, fans are encouraged to attend the “Inside Jeopardy! Live on Tour” event in Chicago, which involves live tapings featuring hosts and former champions. While excitement builds for the new season, it remains unclear if the show’s traditional travel format will make a comeback.

“Jeopardy!” is set to return for its 42nd season on September 8, with episodes expected to be filmed at its Culver City studio. Fans eagerly anticipate how the show will evolve as it prepares to return to the airwaves.