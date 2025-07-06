Fantastic Four Actors Reunite in London Before New Movie Release

London, England — A surprising reunion occurred in London this week as two actors from different generations of the “Fantastic Four” franchise came together. The event took place during the opening night performance of “Evita,” featuring Rachel Zegler.

Jessica Alba, who portrayed Sue Storm in the 2000s Fox adaptations, shared a group photo on her Instagram Story with Pedro Pascal, the new Reed Richards in the upcoming “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” set to hit theaters July 25.

In her post, Alba expressed affection by saying, “Besos,” which means “kisses” in Spanish. The photo captures a moment of joy as both actors celebrate their connection through their roles in the superhero franchise.

Alba starred in 2005’s “Fantastic Four” alongside Chris Evans, who played Johnny Storm, and Michael Chiklis, who brought Ben Grimm/The Thing to life. The group worked together to defeat Doctor Victor von Doom in the original films and later reprised their roles in 2007’s “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.” The sequel introduced Doug Jones as the Silver Surfer, a cosmic character linked to the impending threat of Galactus.

Marvel Studios acquired the rights to the “Fantastic Four” characters following Disney‘s purchase of 21st Century Fox. The franchise will now formally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the new film, which presents the characters in a retro-futuristic setting inspired by the 1960s.

The upcoming film features Pascal as Reed and is directed by Matt Shakman, known for his work on Marvel’s “WandaVision.” Other cast members include Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer, and Ralph Ineson as Galactus.

As anticipation builds for “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” fans reflect on the legacy of the franchise and enjoy seeing its stars unite.