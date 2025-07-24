The Fantastic Four: First Steps Introduces Marvel’s Most Powerful Newborn

HOLLYWOOD, CA — Marvel is set to unveil its latest superhero film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will hit theaters on July 25, 2025. This new adaptation centers around Marvel’s First Family, featuring established stars such as Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm.

The film will introduce Franklin Richards, the couple’s first child. Comic book aficionados know Franklin is more than just a character; he is one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe. Often described as an Omega-level mutant, Franklin possesses reality-warping abilities that allow him to manipulate matter, energy, and even time.

Though Franklin made his debut in Fantastic Four Annual #6 in November 1968, he has predominantly been depicted as a child in the comics. Recent portrayals show him as a teenager, hinting that his full potential remains largely unexplored. According to director Matt Shakman, including Franklin in the MCU has been a goal since the beginning. “Becoming parents to Franklin was important to Sue and Reed’s story,” Shakman shared in an interview.

The nuances of parenthood and how a child changes a family are central themes in the film. “The birth of my daughter was the most fantastic moment of my life,” Shakman noted, emphasizing the significance of these smaller, intimate moments alongside larger superhero adventures.

As the story unfolds, the dysfunctional family dynamic will be tested when Galactus, known as the Devourer of Worlds, makes a daunting offer. He proposes to spare Earth in exchange for Franklin. Though the Fantastic Four refuse, the impossible choice raises questions about sacrifice and family loyalty.

Franklin’s abilities have drawn the interest of cosmic beings like Galactus. In the comics, he once created pocket universes and even assumed Galactus’s powers at one point. “Is baby Franklin’s fate in the MCU tied to Galactus?” asks character analyst Mike Miller. Fans await the answer once the movie hits theaters.

As anticipation builds for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, it promises to further explore the relationship dynamics within the Richards family while presenting viewers with high-stakes cosmic threats.