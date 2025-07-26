Fantastic Four: First Steps Aims for $230 Million Global Opening

LOS ANGELES, CA — Marvel and Disney‘s latest release, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” is projected to open globally with earnings between $220 million and $230 million. This figure positions the film ahead of pre-weekend estimates.

As of Friday, the film, directed by Matt Shakman, has already grossed an estimated $106.2 million worldwide. Its domestic earnings reached about $57 million, with a weekend projection of $120 million to $125 million.

Internationally, “First Steps” earned approximately $49.2 million through Friday, aiming for total overseas earnings of $100 million to $105 million. Despite opening in markets such as Spain, China, and Japan, China’s performance is trailing expectations.

The leading markets through Friday are Mexico ($6.2 million), the UK ($5.7 million), France ($3.5 million), Brazil ($2.6 million), and Italy ($2.4 million). A comprehensive update on the film’s performance is anticipated on Sunday.

Previously, “First Steps” began its overseas rollout on Wednesday, earning approximately $27 million by Thursday. In its first few days, the film outpaced similar releases, running 57% ahead of “Captain America: Brave New World” and 32% ahead of “Superman” in comparable markets.

Critics and audiences have responded positively to the film, giving it an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.6/10 on IMDb. With a production budget of about $200 million, the film needs to maintain sales momentum to turn a profit.

This latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe features a star-studded cast, including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn. Following Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox, this film represents the first time the Fantastic Four are fully integrated into the MCU.

The film’s significant launch comes after prior Marvel releases faced challenges, suggesting a potential turnaround for the franchise. Fans are hopeful that “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” will succeed in revitalizing interest in Marvel films.