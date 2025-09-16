Fantasy Baseball Championships Kick Off in Week 25

NEW YORK, NY — The 2025 fantasy baseball championships are set to begin as Week 25 marks the first of a two-week playoff matchup in ESPN standard head-to-head leagues. This week features 96 total games, with 12 teams playing seven times, making it the busiest week of the MLB season.

Week 25 provides a crucial opportunity for fantasy managers to gain an advantage. Notably, teams that have secured playoff spots may opt to rest their regulars in the following week, potentially impacting player statistics and lineup decisions. Already, teams like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers have clinched their places in October’s postseason tournament.

The Phillies could clinch the National League East title as soon as Monday, while the Detroit Tigers stand poised to lock up the American League Central. The Brewers also have a chance at clinching the National League Central before Week 25 concludes.

This week sees several teams engaged in doubleheaders, which adds to the schedule’s intensity. The New York Mets will face the Washington Nationals in a Tuesday doubleheader, while the Minnesota Twins host a Saturday doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Additionally, the AL West race heats up, with the Los Angeles Angels facing the Houston Astros.

The Phillies will also meet the Dodgers in a head-to-head series at Dodger Stadium that runs from Monday through Wednesday. This matchup could preview a potential Division Series and may significantly influence which team secures home-field advantage for October.

As fantasy players finalize their lineups, they will rely on resources like the ESPN fantasy buzz file for timely updates on lineup changes and player performance, ensuring they stay competitive in this important championship round.