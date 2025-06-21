Sports
Fantasy Baseball Week 14: Key Pitcher Rankings and Insights
NEW YORK, NY — As Week 14 of the fantasy baseball season approaches, rankings for two-start pitchers have been updated to help managers navigate their lineups. The scoring period from June 23 to 29 features several notable names that could make or break a fantasy week.
Scott White provides a comprehensive ranking of fantasy pitchers, categorizing them based on their usability. The rankings are particularly important for teams with jam-packed schedules, which can lead to unexpected changes, such as last-minute spot starters.
This week’s must-start pitchers include strong contenders like Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves and Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants, both poised to make significant contributions. Players from Detroit and Houston also dominate the lineup as top picks for this scoring period.
Among the advisables are pitchers like Tyler Glasnow from Tampa Bay and José Berríos from Toronto, who show promise based on matchups and their recent performances. However, some pitchers are best left on the bench this week, including Jameson Taillon, who has struggled against tough lineups.
The rankings categorically place pitchers into four levels: Set and Forget, Probably Start, Questionable, and Avoid. This approach allows fantasy players to make informed decisions, especially in daily lineup leagues.
White emphasizes the impact of environmental factors, such as weather and ballpark conditions, on pitchers’ performances. With warmer temperatures, pitchers may face increased home run risks, making awareness of these conditions vital.
As always, these rankings are subject to change, and White advises managers to check back on Sundays for the latest updates. The fantasy baseball landscape is unpredictable, and staying updated is crucial for success this season.
Recent Posts
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together in NYC
- Saturday Wordle #1463: Hints and Answer Revealed
- State Department Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Informed Amid Global Tensions
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’
- Hints Released for Today’s Connections Puzzle #742