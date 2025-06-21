Fantasy Baseball Week 14: Key Pitcher Rankings and Insights

NEW YORK, NY — As Week 14 of the fantasy baseball season approaches, rankings for two-start pitchers have been updated to help managers navigate their lineups. The scoring period from June 23 to 29 features several notable names that could make or break a fantasy week.

Scott White provides a comprehensive ranking of fantasy pitchers, categorizing them based on their usability. The rankings are particularly important for teams with jam-packed schedules, which can lead to unexpected changes, such as last-minute spot starters.

This week’s must-start pitchers include strong contenders like Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves and Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants, both poised to make significant contributions. Players from Detroit and Houston also dominate the lineup as top picks for this scoring period.

Among the advisables are pitchers like Tyler Glasnow from Tampa Bay and José Berríos from Toronto, who show promise based on matchups and their recent performances. However, some pitchers are best left on the bench this week, including Jameson Taillon, who has struggled against tough lineups.

The rankings categorically place pitchers into four levels: Set and Forget, Probably Start, Questionable, and Avoid. This approach allows fantasy players to make informed decisions, especially in daily lineup leagues.

White emphasizes the impact of environmental factors, such as weather and ballpark conditions, on pitchers’ performances. With warmer temperatures, pitchers may face increased home run risks, making awareness of these conditions vital.

As always, these rankings are subject to change, and White advises managers to check back on Sundays for the latest updates. The fantasy baseball landscape is unpredictable, and staying updated is crucial for success this season.