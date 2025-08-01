Fantasy Football 2025: AFC West Players to Watch

DENVER, Colorado — With the 2025 fantasy football season approaching, players are eager to build competitive teams. This article focuses on key players in the AFC West, analyzing potential value picks, bust candidates, and sleeper options based on their Average Draft Position (ADP).

One standout player is Jeanty, a running back from Boise State, who had an impressive college career. At an ADP of 9.8, Jeanty became a sought-after player after a phenomenal 2024 season. He rushed for 2,601 yards, just shy of breaking Barry Sanders’ record. His ability to break tackles is exceptional, with 1,970 yards coming after contact, showing he can excel despite defensive pressure. He also caught 44 passes for 578 yards in 2023, and with expectations to be the focal point of his team’s offense, he is likely to perform as a top-three running back as a rookie.

Another notable wide receiver is McConkey, whose ADP is at 23.8. After starting his career with a strong Week 1, McConkey found his stride in the latter half of the season, finishing as the WR8 from Weeks 8 through 18. Despite fewer opportunities for double-digit targets, he maintained consistency, scoring at least 11.4 points in all but one of those games. With no major additions to the Chargers‘ receiving corps, McConkey could comfortably secure a top-12 finish in 2025.

However, not every player looks promising. Pacheco, with an ADP of 69.2, faced significant struggles last season, finishing as the RB64 after being drafted as the RB10. His performance dipped notably, with career lows across various metrics, including rushing yards and touchdowns. With the Chiefs adding new talent to their backfield, fantasy players may wish to avoid Pacheco at his current ADP, as competition for touches will be fierce.

Meyers, another player whose performance might drop, has an ADP of 95.8. While he was the WR19 last season, significant changes in the Raiders‘ offense and the introduction of competition for targets could hinder his ability to repeat that success. With Las Vegas opting for a stronger rushing attack, Meyers may struggle to find opportunities to shine.

One sleeper to consider is Mims, who had a promising end to the previous season, averaging 17.5 PPR fantasy points during Weeks 13 through 18. Despite limited targets, his efficiency puts him in a favorable position for a breakout season. His ADP stands at 128.4, indicating he could be an under-the-radar choice worth considering.

As the fantasy football landscape evolves, careful consideration of these players will be crucial for a successful season.