Sports
Fantasy Football 2025: Bold Predictions and Sleepers Unveiled
NEW YORK, NY — As the 2025 fantasy football season approaches, analysts are sharing hot takes and sleeper picks that could shape upcoming drafts. From rising rookies to star veterans, opinions abound on who might excel this year.
Andy Behrens boldly states that Jaxon Smith-Njigba will lead the NFL in receptions, predicting he will finish as the overall WR1. He argues Smith-Njigba could become the league’s first 150-catch receiver. However, Mike Hume provides a counterpoint, suggesting that without proper guidance, Smith-Njigba may struggle to make an impact in Seattle.
Jake Ciely highlights Jayden Higgins as a top rookie wide receiver, stating he will shine alongside C.J. Stroud, potentially finishing as a Top 30 wideout. Dalton Del Don predicts that Malik Nabers could break the all-time targets record in 2026, while Brandon Funston anticipates that Calvin Ridley will have a career year with 100 catches and 10 touchdowns.
In addition, KC Joyner believes Jameson Williams will rise to become a high-end WR2 with more passes thrown his way. Meanwhile, Jess Bryant expects Tyler Warren to secure a Top 5 tight end finish, supported by Daniel Jones.
Other notable predictions include Jacob Robinson claiming the Cardinals will win their division thanks to a Top 5 finish from Kyler Murray, and Scott Engel predicting Braelon Allen will rush for 9 touchdowns.
With the drafting season upon us, identifying undervalued players is key. The final cuts from NFL teams offer a unique opportunity for fantasy managers to refine their strategies. Notable mentions include the model’s projections for Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, now in Las Vegas, and Pittsburgh Steelers receiver DK Metcalf, who could bounce back after being traded from Seattle.
As excitement builds for fantasy drafts, analysts urge participants to temper their expectations but remain open to surprises in the upcoming season.
