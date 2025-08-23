Fantasy Football Draft Guide: Strategic Picks for 2025 Season

BRISTOL, Conn. — As the 2025 fantasy football draft season approaches, excitement among players and analysts is building. Many are searching for guidance on how to make the most strategic choices in their leagues. With more than 100 drafts under his belt, ESPN analyst Daniel Dopp shares top insights for this season’s drafts.

Throughout the summer, Dopp emphasized the importance of understanding player dynamics and keeping emotions in check during the drafting process. ‘Have a plan and create tiers instead of relying solely on static rankings,’ he advised. ‘Make sure you’re comfortable with the decisions you make.’

This year, distinct emphasis is placed on the quarterback (QB) and tight end (TE) positions. An elite QB or TE can dramatically alter a team’s chances, but drafting both early can lead to weaker options at running back (RB) and wide receiver (WR). ‘Getting a top-tier QB or TE is relatively easy, but it requires a trade-off regarding depth at other positions,’ said Dopp.

When drafting in a 10-team league, Dopp’s current lineup reflects a balance between RB, WR, and elite positional players. He selected Jalen Hurts in the fourth round and tight end Trey McBride in the third, showcasing his strategy to target top performers at key positions.

With discussions on rookie prospects, Dopp highlighted Travis Hunter’s versatility as a player to watch. Despite having high potential, uncertainty remains around his usage, which causes some fantasy managers to hesitate. “He could be a strong WR3/flex option based on how Jacksonville utilizes him,” noted Dopp.

Regarding running backs, Dopp cautioned against drafting Saquon Barkley early. Barkley’s heavy usage last season raises concerns about a potential drop-off in performance. ‘This season, I’m passing on Barkley and taking the best available player on the board,’ he stated, underlining the unpredictability of players with heavy workloads.

The value of injury-recovery scenarios is another focus in Dopp’s analysis. He estimated that players like Isiah Pacheco, who returned from injury last season, are worth targeting in drafts due to their potential upswing as competition for game time appears limited.

As the draft day approaches, Dopp encouraged new fantasy football participants to familiarize themselves with key strategies. ‘Staying informed about player news and team trends can set you up for success,’ he said. ‘Use this knowledge to make informed decisions and avoid drafting players with unresolved injury issues.’

For deeper leagues that require more starters, loading up on potential breakout players and focusing on risk-reward candidates in late rounds can prove beneficial. Dopp concluded, ‘The draft isn’t about perfection—it’s about taking calculated risks to build a winning team.’