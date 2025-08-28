Fantasy Football Draft Tips for the 2025 NFL Season

NEW YORK, NY — As the NFL season approaches, fans prepare for their fantasy football drafts. With Week 1 set to start on September 10, 2025, here are key insights and predictions on players from across the league.

The Philadelphia Eagles are favorites, projected to finish with an 11-6 record. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to thrive, with predictions for him to win the MVP award. The team’s receiver duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith is also expected to shine, especially with a regression expected from last season’s low pass rate.

In contrast, the Dallas Cowboys, who finished at 9-8, will rely heavily on quarterback Dak Prescott. Recent acquisition George Pickens may contribute significantly as the team aims for a wild card playoff spot. However, the Cowboys’ previously strong defense has slipped, making them an uncertain choice for consistent performance.

The Washington Commanders, predicted to finish with the same record, will rely on quarterback Jayden Daniels, a rookie with high potential. Despite benefiting from an easy schedule last year, injuries could hinder the Commanders’ success. Meanwhile, the New York Giants are projected to struggle with a 5-12 record, but the team’s defensive line shows promise, which could lead to unexpected upsets.

The NFC North features a competitive landscape. The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions each have predictions of 10-7, with the Lions having a powerful offense but facing a tough schedule. The Packers are also in the mix at 9-8, thanks to quarterback Jordan Love‘s continued development.

In the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also forecasted for a strong season with a record of 10-7, but with variables such as injury and poor previous performances clouding their prospects. The Atlanta Falcons are on the rise due to improved quarterback play from Michael Penix, while new talent in Carolina shows potential but remains a question mark.

Lastly, the San Francisco 49ers are viewed as a strong contender at an 11-6 forecast due to a well-rounded roster and coaching staff. The Seattle Seahawks aim for a wildcard spot, while the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals face uncertainty.

In a new initiative, The Athletic is launching its first fantasy football Discord server, which will provide fans direct access to expert insights and discussions leading up to the draft and throughout the 2025 season. Fantasy managers can expect live discussions, Q&As, and various expert interactions.

Overall, as the draft approaches, managers are urged to stay informed on player developments and trends to maximize their fantasy success this season.