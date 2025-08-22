Fantasy Football Draft Tips: Elevate Your Game Before Season Start

CHICAGO, IL — Fantasy football enthusiasts are gearing up for the 2025 season, and now is the time to refine your draft strategies. With the season approaching, understanding how to navigate player news and trends is crucial for success.

As interest in fantasy football surges, newcomers may wonder how to avoid pitfalls when building their teams. Andrew Behrens, a key fantasy analyst, suggests paying close attention to player injuries such as wide receivers struggling with hamstring issues. Such insights can save valuable draft capital on players whose performance could be hindered.

Additionally, remember that different draft formats (snake draft, auction) and scoring systems (PPR vs. non-PPR) significantly affect player value. For instance, running backs and wide receivers typically go off the board first due to their scarcity in starting lineups, while quarterbacks can often be drafted later unless you’re in a 2QB or Superflex league.

In fantasy, statistical production is what matters. Players who excel during garbage time can still accumulate points, regardless of their team’s overall performance. The key is to focus on players who can deliver consistent fantasy points rather than getting distracted by their NFL accolades.

However, don’t let past injuries prevent you from taking calculated risks on players with high upside. Once solid starters are secured, later picks can focus on players who have the potential to exceed expectations, essentially acting as a leap of faith that could turn into a league-winning selection.

As the 2025 fantasy football season looms, it’s critical to stay knowledgeable and adaptable. Follow fantasy analysts for the latest updates and player insights, and ensure you’re ready to make the best decisions possible when draft day arrives.