Sports
Fantasy Football Dynasty Trade Values Update Released
LOS ANGELES, CA — The Dynasty Trade Value Chart by League Tycoon is now available, making it easier than ever for fantasy football enthusiasts to manage their Contract Dynasty Leagues. The app simplifies the complexities of contract management, including extensions, rookie options, and franchise tags, all without the need for spreadsheets.
The League Tycoon app provides a smooth, engaging user experience. In addition to managing contracts, it offers a seasonal overview to keep leagues active year-round. Fantasy football analysts Derek Brown, Pat Fitzmaurice, and Andrew Erickson collaborated to create the dynasty trade value chart, which is based on their consensus rankings for player trades.
The latest values indicate that rookie draft pick prices will vary in upcoming drafts. Picks in the 2026 class range from 49 to 54 for the top selections in 1QB formats, and 54 to 58 for Superflex leagues. The 2027 class shows similar trends with slight fluctuations in values, reflecting the changing dynamics of player desirability and team needs.
“Understanding these values can help players navigate trades effectively,” Erickson noted. “As we approach the draft season, our chart is an invaluable resource for making informed decisions about picks and trades.”
Beyond player values, League Tycoon also offers various fantasy football tools, including free mock drafts against realistic opponents and optimization features for draft picks based on expert analysis. The newly released features are expected to provide more strategic advantages for users this football season.
In addition to improving the trading process, League Tycoon is hosting a giveaway. Participants can enter for a chance to win a signed Cincinnati Bengals jersey by completing simple actions such as downloading the app or following their social media channels. Entries are open until September 30, 2025, and the winner will be selected at random.
Recent Posts
- Texas Tech Booster Launches Ad Push to Save College Sports
- Lynx Clinch WNBA Regular Season Title with 94-70 Victory
- Key NFL Injuries to Watch as Season Begins
- Rare Aurigid Meteor Shower Peaks This Weekend
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Massachusetts and Rhode Island
- NFL Second-Generation Players Shaping New Season
- Ryan Clark’s Awkward Encounter with Aaron Rodgers at Steelers Training Camp
- Dr. Mehmet Oz Discusses Medicaid Reforms with Lara Trump
- Maryland Lottery Results for August 31, 2025: Daily Drawings
- Orioles Consider Lineup Changes Amid Struggles and Injuries
- Dust Storm Halts Flights at Phoenix Airport, Leaves Thousands Without Power
- Matt Damon’s Elysium to Stream on Starz Starting September 1
- Hugo Rodallega Set for Comeback Against Millonarios After Surgery
- South Tahoe 14U All Stars Celebrate Community Support After Regional Tournament
- J.K. Dobbins vs. RJ Harvey: Fantasy Football Potential for 2025
- Ethan Hawke Reflects on Breakup with Uma Thurman After Two Decades
- Yankees’ Boone Faces Job Pressure After Close Loss to White Sox
- North Carolina Tar Heels Embrace 36 Commitments in 2026 Class
- TCU Lands Jerry Meyer III as First 2027 Commit
- Ranking NFL’s Top 10 Defensive Players in History