Fantasy Football Dynasty Trade Values Update Released

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Dynasty Trade Value Chart by League Tycoon is now available, making it easier than ever for fantasy football enthusiasts to manage their Contract Dynasty Leagues. The app simplifies the complexities of contract management, including extensions, rookie options, and franchise tags, all without the need for spreadsheets.

The League Tycoon app provides a smooth, engaging user experience. In addition to managing contracts, it offers a seasonal overview to keep leagues active year-round. Fantasy football analysts Derek Brown, Pat Fitzmaurice, and Andrew Erickson collaborated to create the dynasty trade value chart, which is based on their consensus rankings for player trades.

The latest values indicate that rookie draft pick prices will vary in upcoming drafts. Picks in the 2026 class range from 49 to 54 for the top selections in 1QB formats, and 54 to 58 for Superflex leagues. The 2027 class shows similar trends with slight fluctuations in values, reflecting the changing dynamics of player desirability and team needs.

“Understanding these values can help players navigate trades effectively,” Erickson noted. “As we approach the draft season, our chart is an invaluable resource for making informed decisions about picks and trades.”

Beyond player values, League Tycoon also offers various fantasy football tools, including free mock drafts against realistic opponents and optimization features for draft picks based on expert analysis. The newly released features are expected to provide more strategic advantages for users this football season.

In addition to improving the trading process, League Tycoon is hosting a giveaway. Participants can enter for a chance to win a signed Cincinnati Bengals jersey by completing simple actions such as downloading the app or following their social media channels. Entries are open until September 30, 2025, and the winner will be selected at random.