Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks

December 7, 2025 – In a crucial Week 14, fantasy football managers are faced with tough start or sit decisions at the tight end position. As players battle injuries and performance inconsistencies, experts like Derek Brown offer valuable insights to help set lineups.

Brenton Strange has emerged as a top option, ranking TE4 and TE7 in weekly scoring since his return. Averaging 69 receiving yards per game with a 15.8% target share, he faces an Indianapolis defense that has struggled against tight ends, giving up the second-most receiving yards. “His usage is increasing at the perfect time,” says Brown.

Dalton Schultz, currently TE12, has been advantageous starting off with an 18.6% target share, averaging 49.5 receiving yards per game. Although facing the Chiefs isn’t ideal, Brown considers Schultz a solid TE1, citing his consistent performance.

With quarterback changes affecting his game, Johnson shows promise with a 17.1% target share and 59 receiving yards per game. Facing Tampa Bay, known for giving up significant touchdowns to tight ends, Brown advises stability with Johnson in the lineup as a solid TE1.

As for Zach Ertz, his statistics have been inconsistent this season. Despite facing a Minnesota team allowing the 13th-most fantasy points, Brown notes that Ertz’s fluctuating target share limits his appeal for Week 14, labeling him a streaming option.

Mark Andrews remains a hot topic. After struggling to find the end zone, his matchup against Pittsburgh, who has allowed high points to tight ends, could see a resurgence as Brown suggests he may still finish as a TE1.

Finally, for managers considering David Njoku, his future may be uncertain as he faces declining stats this season. Brown recommends trading him off rosters if possible, considering the competition for targets amidst changes in the Cleveland offense.

As managers finalize their lineups this week, Brown’s analysis serves as a crucial guide in navigating the complex decisions surrounding tight ends.