NEW YORK, NY — As the 2025 NFL season approaches, fantasy football enthusiasts are gearing up for their drafts. Industry experts recommend creating personalized tiered rankings to evaluate the running back position effectively. These rankings illustrate the drop-off in talent at each tier, helping managers make informed choices during their drafts.

Nathan Jahnke has compiled competitive running back rankings based on factors such as depth charts, coaching styles, and recent player performances. His expertise has established him as one of the most accurate fantasy football rankers, as demonstrated by multiple top finishes in the FantasyPros Accuracy Competition.

This year, several running backs are making headlines. For instance, Saquon Barkley from the Philadelphia Eagles is a significant player to watch. Despite his inconsistent past seasons, he led the league in carries last season, making his ranking crucial for managers.

Atlanta Falcons’ rookie Jeanty, touted as one of the top running back prospects, is also drawing attention due to his impressive performance in college. His dual-threat capability as a rusher and receiver positions him as a potential early-round pick.

Experts advise drafting running backs early, particularly as the position is known for its reduced depth in later rounds. Players like Derek Henry and Christian McCaffrey have shown consistency but bring questions surrounding their durability into the new season. Managers must weigh the value of these established players against promising rookies.

Fantasy managers are encouraged to follow their instinct while preparing for the draft. Conduct thorough research, combine statistical analysis with personal insights, and be flexible during the selection process. As the season unfolds, adaptations in player rankings will be essential as injuries and coaching changes come into play.

You can find detailed rankings and analysis on various platforms, making draft preparation easier for this year’s fantasy leagues.