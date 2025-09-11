Fantasy Football Insights: Player Projections for Week 1 Matchups

(Atlanta, GA) — As the NFL season kicks off, fantasy football managers are gearing up for their first week of lineup decisions. This week features several intriguing matchups and player projections that could shape the course of the season.

One key player to watch is Baker Mayfield, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2024, Mayfield had a standout season, throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. As the Bucs face the Atlanta Falcons in a game expected to have a high score, he remains a strong candidate for top performance.

Mayfield’s effectiveness may be tested without star receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, but he has shown the ability to succeed with backup options. The Falcons allowed fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season, increasing Mayfield’s potential.

Another player to consider is James Conner, running back for the Arizona Cardinals. Despite a history of injuries, Conner has consistently produced over 1,000 scrimmage yards each season. With an expected workload of 16 to 18 touches against a Saints defense that struggled against running backs last year, he stands out as a top-15 fantasy play this week.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears are unveiling their new offense led by Ben Johnson, which has generated excitement about running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Although he’s expected to share touches with other running backs, Gibbs’ previous experience as a lead back should not be overlooked. However, a challenging matchup against the Vikings, who allowed the second-fewest rushing yards last season, may limit his potential this week.

Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy is another important player. With quarterback Joe Flacco at the helm, Jeudy is positioned for a significant role, especially against the Cincinnati Bengals. Given the likelihood of a high-volume game, Jeudy could offer solid WR2 value.

As for Courtland Sutton, he faces a tough matchup against the Titans. With Surtain shadowing him, expectations should be tempered to high-end flex rather than WR2. The Broncos are expected to rely more on their running game due to their status as the week’s biggest favorites.

Additionally, wide receiver Ronnie Pearsall for the San Francisco 49ers has a chance at a breakout due to multiple injuries in the 49ers’ receiving corps. His matchup against the Seahawks could lead to a productive day, given the potential for high yards after catch opportunities.

Finally, tight end Sam LaPorta might be a player to trust as he navigates his second season. Projected for a strong start this season against the Packers, LaPorta is likely to see significant targets, particularly in a high-scoring game at Lambeau Field.

This week’s matchups provide a chance for managers to explore potential mix-ups in their lineups. As always, monitor player statuses leading up to game time for the best opportunity to maximize fantasy points.