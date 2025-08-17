2025 Fantasy Football: Key Picks for Kicker and DST Draft Strategy

Brentwood, CA – As fantasy football drafts approach, focusing on kicker and defense/special teams (DST) is crucial. While many may ask who to draft, experts emphasize asking when to draft these positions. Ideally, fantasy managers should aim to draft kickers and DST in the final rounds, making it vital to understand how to gain an edge during drafts.

Both positions are often easier to replace during the season compared to others. Thus, the strategy typically revolves around selecting the best available players rather than locking in specific names early on. Instead of being attached to one choice, manager flexibility is key. Drafting elite kickers and DSTs based on favorable early-season schedules should be a priority.

According to experts, players should also consider the matchups of the teams they plan to draft. An early-season schedule that allows for scoring opportunities is ideal. By evaluating these aspects, players can build a solid tier ranking of kickers and DSTs, helping to guide their decisions as drafts progress.

Despite their importance, most leagues will not see kickers or DSTs selected until the very end of drafts, usually in the last few rounds. Experts suggest aiming for both in these final rounds if your league includes these positions. This timing will help to maximize value without compromising the early selections of premium players in skilled positions.

In 2025, a few suggested names include Brandon Aubrey for kickers and several DSTs with favorable matchups to start the season. Managers can also consider streaming options throughout the year to maintain competitive edges when necessary.

Overall, capitalizing on these positions at the right moment can positively impact a fantasy manager’s season. Plan ahead, stay flexible, and adapt strategies accordingly as your draft unfolds.