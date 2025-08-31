Fantasy Football 2025: Key Players to Watch Before Draft Day

NEW YORK, NY — As the NFL season approaches, fantasy football drafts are heating up, and analysts are highlighting key players to consider. With the 2025 season just around the corner, it’s crucial for fantasy managers to have a grasp on which players might make or break their teams.

Matt Harmon, a football writer and analyst for Yahoo, notes that wide receiver Drake London offers significant upside. London posted a commendable 29.3% target share last season. If quarterback Michael Penix can replicate his performance, London may have a realistic shot at WR1 status this year.

In addition, Nathan Jahnke emphasizes the potential of newcomer Tet McMillan, who showcased impressive versatility in college. Standing at 6’4” and 219 pounds, McMillan forced missed tackles on 35% of his receptions his last collegiate season.

With the Vikings’ backfield in flux, analyst JJ Zachariason believes running back Ty Chandler could seize an early down role and excel. He averaged an impressive 5.3 yards per carry and could dominate early rushing attempts while keeping wide receiver Alexander Mattison as a third-down back.

Jamey Eisenberg, for CBS Sports, highlights the return of Christian McCaffrey as a player to consider at the top of drafts. McCaffrey averaged over 24 PPR points per game last season and, with the current state of the 49ers’ receiving corps, he’s likely to have a prominent role.

As analysts continue to dissect chances this season, tight end Sam LaPorta is gaining attention from various sources for his potential breakout year, as expectations grow surrounding his role.

For teams looking to enhance their rosters, these players symbolize opportunities for success as the calendar draws closer to the kickoff of the 2025 NFL season.

Draft wisely and keep an eye on injury reports and coaching updates to maximize fantasy potential.