Fantasy Football Kickers to Watch in Week 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As the 2025 fantasy football season kicks off, ESPN‘s experts have published their weekly kicker rankings. These rankings combine the votes of eight analysts, aiming to identify the best players based on matchups and conditions.

In Week 1, fantasy managers may want to reconsider their kicker selections as teams prepare for battle. Kickers like Younghoe Koo and Chad Ryland are expected to play significant roles this season despite previous setbacks.

Koo had a rough 2024, finishing with a field goal success rate of just 73.5%, down from his career average of 86%. However, analysts are optimistic about his matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, which could signal a bounce-back weekend for the once-reliable kicker.

Meanwhile, Chad Ryland impressed in preseason with a standout 72-yard kick against the Broncos. Now, facing the New Orleans Saints, many expect him to score well this week. Ryland may seek to capitalize on his opportunities with a projected seven to 12 fantasy points.

Another kicker, Brandon McManus of the Packers, will face the Lions with favorable conditions. He is expected to outperform his 16th ranking, potentially scoring between nine and 12 fantasy points. Analysts believe McManus’s success could hinge on the high-scoring nature of the game.

Each week, the kicker rankings will factor in numerous variables, including field goal opportunities and offensive efficiency. These rankings serve as guidelines but do not guarantee success, as unexpected factors could influence outcomes.

As the season begins, fantasy managers are encouraged to stay updated on player performance and potential changes, ensuring a competitive edge in their leagues.