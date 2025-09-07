Fantasy Football Managers Eye Breakout Candidates and Busts for 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — As the 2025 fantasy football season approaches, managers are eagerly discussing breakout candidates and potential busts. Players like Tyler Warren and Breece Hall are capturing attention, generating buzz about their projected performances ahead of the draft.

Tyler Warren, a rookie tight end, currently ranks fifth among tight ends. Indianapolis boasts a run-first offense accompanied by a set of reliable wide receivers. Warren’s contributions are expected to bolster the Colts’ passing game, but questions linger about how many targets he will receive. Given projections of 500 pass attempts, the distribution indicates that tight ends will see around 60 catches, compared to last year’s 39.

Breece Hall has become a topic of debate among drafters. After making a mark as one of the top running backs in 2023, Hall’s stock has fallen, and he is now a late fifth-round pick in 12-team leagues. Despite his challenge for carries from newcomer Braelon Allen, Hall’s prowess as a pass-catcher positions him well for the upcoming season, especially as the Jets’ lead back.

In Washington, rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt‘s impressive preseason performance has raised expectations, positioning him as a key player in a committee approach. However, he faces competition from established players, which impacts his draft value. While he may start on a high note, managers risk an uncertain future in a crowded backfield.

Meanwhile, Trey Benson has emerged as the likely backup for the Arizona Cardinals, taking over an RB2 role that could result in fantasy viability, particularly with a strong performance potential. In Atlanta, tight end Kyle Pitts seeks to return to form after being hampered by injuries in recent seasons. His usage in the offense signals a likely increase in production, making him an appealing option for fantasy players.

WithWeek 1 looming, fantasy players are urged to stay vigilant about their rosters as the landscape continues to evolve. As individual managers finalize their lineups, the right trades could mean the difference between victory and defeat in this unpredictable season.