2025 Fantasy Football Mock Draft Insights

BRISTOL, Conn. — As the fantasy football season approaches, ESPN‘s team of analysts came together for a 10-team mock draft on August 21, 2025. The draft included half-PPR scoring and showcased the evolving strategies as teams prepare.

This year follows the NFL’s cut-down day, which helped solidify some roster decisions across the league. Participants in the mock draft included Daniel Dopp, Joe Kaiser, Eric Karabell, Eric Moody, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Stephania Bell, Field Yates, Matt Bowen, and Keith Lipscomb.

Among the top picks, Ja'Marr Chase, coming off a record-breaking season, was selected first overall by Daniel Dopp. Chase’s performance last year was significant, including ranking fourth in fantasy points scored by a wide receiver.

“In the first round, you want to prioritize either a top receiver or duel-threat running back,” Dopp said. “Chase’s consistent performance made him a no-brainer at that spot.”

Subsequent picks varied widely, with participants considering their strategies based on player availability. The second selection went to Joe Kaiser, who picked Bijan Robinson, a running back expected to make significant contributions this season.

Kaiser noted, “With the way running backs are being utilized, I think Robinson has a strong chance to outperform expectations.”

As the draft progressed, analysts highlighted several players as potential steals in later rounds. With the uncertainty surrounding some backfields in the league, operators are eyeing players who could yield high rewards in the mid-to-late picks.

The conversation around draft strategies continued as the event unfolded. Participants discussed the importance of adaptability, especially in a fluid draft environment. “Your strategy should be based on how your opponents are drafting,” Field Yates said. “You have to be prepared to pivot.”

The mock draft serves as a critical tool for fantasy managers to experiment with strategies before the official season begins, allowing them to identify trends, make informed picks, and ultimately build competitive teams.

Each participant left the draft with varying strategic insights and a better sense of player values heading into the 2025 season. As the fantasy community eagerly anticipates the start of the season, this exercise highlights the importance of preparation in fantasy football.