Fantasy Football Roundup: Overvalued Tight Ends for 2025 Drafts

BRISTOL, CT — As the excitement builds for the 2025 fantasy football draft season, analysts are warning players to tread carefully, especially when it comes to tight ends. With many drafting strategies emerging, some players are deemed overvalued and likely to disappoint, according to recent evaluations.

Mark Andrews, who had a rocky start to last season, is being drafted as TE7 despite finishing with the fewest receiving yards per game since his rookie season. Analysts express concern that with tight end Isaiah Likely emerging, Andrews may struggle to maintain his draft position.

Another player under scrutiny is David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns, selected at TE9. Despite having a decent number of targets, his production remains inconsistent, and a crowded tight end competition could limit his opportunities in upcoming games.

Tyler Warren, currently seen as TE12, is another notable name. Analysts believe the Colts quarterback situation and poor utilization of tight ends in previous seasons could hinder Warren’s performance despite the hype surrounding rookie tight ends.

Colston Loveland, drafting at TE13, faces tougher competition for targets from established players. Though Loveland has shown promise in training camp, he remains a risky pick due to a shoulder injury affecting his preseason readiness.

Zach Ertz, perceived as TE20, may have had a resurgence last season, but at 35 years old, analysts question whether he can sustain that performance and deal with increased competition for targets in 2025.

The ESPN Fantasy analysts emphasize the importance of careful drafting and evaluating player circumstances rather than just relying on ADP rankings. As the fantasy football community gears up for drafts, attention to these potential pitfalls could make or break the season for managers.