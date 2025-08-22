Fantasy Football Strategies: Insights Ahead of 2025 Draft Season

New York, NY — As the 2025 NFL season approaches, fantasy football enthusiasts are ramping up preparations for their drafts. With a plethora of strategy guides available, insights from experienced analysts can prove invaluable in crafting a winning team.

Daniel Dopp, an ESPN fantasy analyst, shared some useful tips after completing over 100 drafts this summer. He emphasized the importance of having a solid plan, especially when it comes to high-impact positions like quarterback and tight end. “Have a plan. Create tiers rather than using static rankings,” Dopp advised. He also encouraged drafters to trust their instincts when targeting players.

According to Dopp, this year’s fantasy landscape highlights a limited number of elite quarterbacks and tight ends. He noted that while it is feasible to draft a top-tier quarterback and tight end early, doing so could compromise the depth needed in other key positions such as running back and wide receiver.

Additionally, the unpredictability surrounding rookie players like Hunter has left many in the fantasy community divided. Some analysts remain cautious about drafting Hunter, while others see potential upside. Dopp warns, “Be aware of how you view Hunter before drafting, rather than winging it on draft day.” A poll from a recent YouTube chat revealed that 63% of fantasy players were avoiding him this year.

Tristan Cockcroft, another ESPN analyst, provided insight on drafting Saquon Barkley, a player who had an exceptional but grueling 2024 season. Barkley’s increased workload raises concerns about regression, a common theme for high-volume running backs the following season. Cockcroft stated, “I’m passing on Saquon and his expected regression this year.”

Dopp and Cockcroft repeatedly emphasized the importance of preparation. Staying updated on player news and trends can significantly impact draft day choices. “If a starting receiver is nursing an injury, avoid them on draft day,” Dopp advised. Conversely, he urged players to snatch up late-round rookies who begin garnering attention in training camps.

Examining player performance history while avoiding undue risk is key, according to experts. Nothing beats a strong draft-day strategy. Whether a newcomer or seasoned player, these strategies can set the foundation for a successful fantasy season.

As the drafts near, experts like Dopp and Cockcroft will continue to provide their insights to help fantasy managers navigate the complexities of team selection.