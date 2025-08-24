Fantasy Football Tips: Draft Jeff Wilson Jr. Late for Potential Value

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA – As the NFL preseason reaches its conclusion, fantasy football enthusiasts are preparing for their upcoming drafts. One player to consider is running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who may provide value late in the draft.

Wilson, who has been with the San Francisco 49ers since 2018, has not yet secured a spot on the 53-man roster. With many teams set to finalize their rosters soon, Wilson’s future is uncertain. However, if he remains with the team, he might become a key player for fantasy managers.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has expressed trust in Wilson, the 29-year-old running back who previously gained 468 yards with two touchdowns during the 2022 season. His familiarity with the 49ers’ offense could ease his transition back into a significant role if needed.

Christian McCaffrey‘s health is a central concern for San Francisco this season. If McCaffrey cannot play, the team will likely look to second-year running back Isaac Guerendo, who has faced his own injuries. If Wilson stays on the team, he could find himself with valuable playtime.

Additionally, with rookie Jordan James sidelined during the preseason due to a broken finger, Wilson’s competitiveness for carries may increase. Should circumstances arise where McCaffrey or Guerendo struggle to play, Wilson stands in a favorable position for increased snaps.

Wilson’s journey in the NFL began as an undrafted free agent, and if he secures a roster spot, his potential to contribute to fantasy teams during the season could be significant.

The 49ers aim for a healthy season, but if the need arises, Wilson could become the focal point of the backfield. Fantasy managers might view taking him as a last-round flyer as an opportunity to capture potential upside during the season.