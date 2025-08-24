Sports
Fantasy Football Tips: Draft Jeff Wilson Jr. Late for Potential Value
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA – As the NFL preseason reaches its conclusion, fantasy football enthusiasts are preparing for their upcoming drafts. One player to consider is running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who may provide value late in the draft.
Wilson, who has been with the San Francisco 49ers since 2018, has not yet secured a spot on the 53-man roster. With many teams set to finalize their rosters soon, Wilson’s future is uncertain. However, if he remains with the team, he might become a key player for fantasy managers.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan has expressed trust in Wilson, the 29-year-old running back who previously gained 468 yards with two touchdowns during the 2022 season. His familiarity with the 49ers’ offense could ease his transition back into a significant role if needed.
Christian McCaffrey‘s health is a central concern for San Francisco this season. If McCaffrey cannot play, the team will likely look to second-year running back Isaac Guerendo, who has faced his own injuries. If Wilson stays on the team, he could find himself with valuable playtime.
Additionally, with rookie Jordan James sidelined during the preseason due to a broken finger, Wilson’s competitiveness for carries may increase. Should circumstances arise where McCaffrey or Guerendo struggle to play, Wilson stands in a favorable position for increased snaps.
Wilson’s journey in the NFL began as an undrafted free agent, and if he secures a roster spot, his potential to contribute to fantasy teams during the season could be significant.
The 49ers aim for a healthy season, but if the need arises, Wilson could become the focal point of the backfield. Fantasy managers might view taking him as a last-round flyer as an opportunity to capture potential upside during the season.
Recent Posts
- Yankees’ Oswald Peraza Faces Pressure After Trade to Angels
- 49ers Triumph Over Chargers in Preseason Finale Thanks to Takeaways
- Packers Rookie Receiver Matthew Golden Impresses Fans with Viral Catch
- Local Market Sells $2 Million Lottery Ticket in Redwood City
- Chase Elliott Aims for Breakthrough at Daytona 400 Race
- Trump Plans Chicago Military Deployment Amid Crime Crackdown
- Fantasy Football Tips: Draft Jeff Wilson Jr. Late for Potential Value
- Bubba Pollard Triumphs in Chaotic Michigan 300 at Owosso Speedway
- Powerball Jackpot Reaches $700 Million Ahead of Aug. 23 Drawing
- Cubs’ Cade Horton Reflects on Football Past While Excelling on the Mound
- NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Promotes Southern 500 at Boeing
- New Documentary Examines John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Life
- Finn Wolfhard Discusses Anxiety During ‘Stranger Things’ Filming
- AFC West Coaches Set for Fierce Competition in 2025 NFL Season
- Cruz Azul Faces Toluca in Key Clash This Weekend
- Ryan Preece Confronts Ross Chastain at Daytona Finale
- Portland Timbers Face San Diego FC in Crucial Playoff Match Tonight
- Cubs Prepare for Critical Series Against Angels as Tucker Faces Slump
- North Carolina Lineman Makes Earl Campbell Award Watch List
- LA Galaxy Faces Colorado Rapids in Exciting Midseason Matchup