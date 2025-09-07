Fantasy Football: Week 1 Kicker Rankings Are Here

TAMPA, Fla. — As the 2025 NFL season kicks off, fantasy football managers are looking to optimize their lineups, especially in the often-overlooked kicker position. Week 1 presents unique opportunities, and RotoBaller has released its updated kicker rankings for the opening week.

Among those providing solid value is Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin. He had a stellar 2024 season, converting 93.8% of his field-goal attempts. With 30 out of 32 successful attempts last season, McLaughlin will aim to maintain this momentum against the Atlanta Falcons this week.

Meanwhile, Younghoe Koo of the Atlanta Falcons is entering Week 1 after struggling last season, with only a 73.5% conversion rate. Koo is healthy again and performed well in the preseason, making four out of five attempts. He’s expected to have scoring opportunities in the dome environment of Atlanta this Sunday.

In Pittsburgh, Chris Boswell will open the season against the New York Jets. Despite the expected low-scoring game, Boswell could find himself called upon frequently if the Steelers offense struggles to finish drives.

Green Bay Packers kicker Brandon McManus, who had an impressive run last year, looks to continue his success in a matchup against the Detroit Lions. The potential for scoring is higher in this game, boosting McManus’s appeal for fantasy owners.

The rankings also recognize Jake Bates of the Detroit Lions, who had a breakout rookie season in 2024. Bates faces the challenge of a road game at Lambeau Field but boasts a solid track record from the previous year.

Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers remains a reliable option. His accuracy has improved in recent seasons, and a matchup against a questionably-structured San Francisco 49ers defense positions him for success.

As Week 1 approaches, fantasy managers are encouraged to consider recent performances and team matchups when selecting their kicker. Keeping an eye on the latest updates is crucial, as injuries and other factors can shift the rankings.