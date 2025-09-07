Fantasy Football Week 1 Kicker Rankings Released

New York, NY – Fantasy football fans are eagerly preparing for the start of the 2025 NFL season. As teams finalize their rosters, ESPN has released its weekly kicker rankings, which are created by eight analysts including Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, and Eric Moody.

The rankings, published every Tuesday, will consider players’ skills and the matchups for the upcoming week. The first rankings for the 2025 season include standout kickers like Dallas Cowboys‘ Brandon Aubrey and Philadelphia Eagles‘ Jake Elliott in a pivotal Thursday night matchup.

Aubrey, who has been recognized as a top kicker this draft season, boasts remarkable accuracy and has shown a strong performance against the Eagles in his career. He successfully converted 7-of-8 field goals and 6-for-6 on extra points against Philadelphia, making him a reliable choice for Week 1 despite the tough matchup.

Another notable kicker, Wil Lutz of the Denver Broncos, is also expected to perform well in Week 1. Playing in the high altitude of Denver’s Empower Field, Lutz benefits from a unique advantage. The Broncos’ offense, led by quarterback Bo Nix, promises to produce sufficient scoring opportunities, setting Lutz up for a range of kicks throughout the game.

Additionally, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ rookie kicker Cam Little has caught attention due to his preseason performance, where he showcased a powerful leg with a 70-yard field goal. Little may have a favorable matchup against the Carolina Panthers, who struggled against kickers last season.

As the season opens, fantasy managers are encouraged to stay updated on these rankings and adjust their lineups accordingly. Week 1 offers unique opportunities and surprises, making it essential for players to remain proactive. With anticipation building for the games ahead, fans are ready to see how their fantasy teams perform.