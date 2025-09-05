Fantasy Football Week 1 Kicker Rankings and Insights

ALBUQUERQUE, NM — As the 2025 fantasy football season kicks off, ESPN has released its weekly kicker rankings, providing players with insights on who to start and stream. The rankings, compiled by an expert panel, who assess players based on their skill and matchup quality, will be published every Tuesday.

This season, fantasy managers are encouraged to look beyond their drafted kickers as some options could yield more points based on updated metrics. Andrew, an analyst for FantasyPros, introduced the K Score, which assesses kickers’ performance history, weather conditions, and matchup consistency.

“Kick drum quality and weather conditions factor heavily into the K Score,” Andrew said. “The lower the score, the better the kicker is projected to perform.”

Younghoe Koo, who had a disappointing season in 2024, is highlighted this week as a favorable option. Despite being burned by fantasy managers last year, Koo’s upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could see him bounce back. “His performance against the Bucs and the following games against the Vikings and Panthers looks promising,” Andrew noted.

Another kicker to watch is Chad Ryland of the Arizona Cardinals. Ryland impressed with a significant 72-yard kick during the preseason, making him a strong consideration for week one against the New Orleans Saints. “If looking for a new kicker, Ryland could secure up to 12 points,” Andrew stated.

Expectations are set high as fantasy managers finalize their rosters ahead of the game week. With critical insights provided by experts, kicking strategies can significantly influence outcomes in the opening week.

As Andrew concluded, “For Week 1, kickers like Koo and Ryland could help steer your fantasy team toward success.”