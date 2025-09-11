Sports
Fantasy Football Week 2: Start-Sit Decisions Likely to Define Lineups
GREEN BAY, Wis. — As the NFL season unfolds, fantasy football managers face crucial lineup decisions ahead of Week 2. These choices can mean the difference between a win or loss, especially when considering players’ performances from the previous week.
Fantasy football expert Derek Brown urges managers to evaluate recent game performances as they make start-or-sit decisions. For instance, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs had a concerning Week 1, with only a 65.2% route per dropback rate. Despite leading the team with 68 receiving yards, his overall target metrics do not suggest he is a reliable starter at this time.
“Doubs had an 18.2% target share but isn’t performing well enough to trust as a starter. It might be best to drop him from your rosters if you find better options available,” Brown explained.
Meanwhile, Matthew Golden, also of the Packers, while not cut from contention yet, is another player with low trust levels for Week 2, following a weak showing in his first game. He was fifth among receivers with a 43.5% route rate and only 9.1% target share. His performance doesn’t inspire confidence in starting him against the upcoming opponent.
On a more positive note, tight end Tucker Kraft led the team with a 73.9% route per dropback rate in Week 1 and recorded a touchdown, but he still remains a risky tight-end option against a defense that limited opposing tight ends last season.
As the Packers prepare for a matchup against the Washington Commanders this Thursday, Brown emphasizes that matchups and current form should dictate choices. “Check your matchups thoroughly; those are key in deciding who to start or bench,” he advised.
With the fantasy world prone to surprises, these early calls may drastically impact team outcomes as the season progresses. Last-minute adjustments based on matchups and player performance will be critical as managers finalize their lineups.
Recent Posts
- Alice Pereira to Make UFC Debut at Noche UFC in San Antonio
- NFL Week 2: Commanders Face Packers as McLaurin Looks for Bounce Back
- Shaboozey’s ‘Let ‘Em Know’ Kicks Off NFL Season with Prime Video
- Charissa Thompson Celebrates Swift and Kelce’s Engagement After Insider Insights
- Website Error: HTTP 404 Page Not Found
- Yankees bullpen suffers historic meltdown in back-to-back losses
- Toyota and Subaru Issue Major Recall for HVAC System Failures
- Production of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Season 2 Delayed Indefinitely
- Charlotte Officials Face Backlash Over Ukrainian Woman’s Fatal Stabbing
- Global Tributes Mark 24th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
- Robert Irwin Fears DWTS After Rehearsal Collapse
- Fantasy Football Insights: Player Projections for Week 1 Matchups
- Ostapenko Looks to Avenge Last Year’s Loss at Guadalajara Open
- Nvidia Reaches $4 Trillion Market Value, Netflix Lags Behind
- Channing Tatum and Inka Williams Make Red Carpet Debut in Los Angeles
- Fantasy Football Week 2: Start-Sit Decisions Likely to Define Lineups
- Cruzeiro Hosts Atlético-MG in Copa do Brasil Quarterfinals Rematch
- Trump’s Military Strike on Venezuelan Boat Sparks Divisions in GOP
- WWE Legend Jerry Lawler Suffers Stroke, Recovery Underway
- Aryna Sabalenka Discusses Emotional Growth on Jay Shetty Podcast