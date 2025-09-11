Fantasy Football Week 2: Start-Sit Decisions Likely to Define Lineups

GREEN BAY, Wis. — As the NFL season unfolds, fantasy football managers face crucial lineup decisions ahead of Week 2. These choices can mean the difference between a win or loss, especially when considering players’ performances from the previous week.

Fantasy football expert Derek Brown urges managers to evaluate recent game performances as they make start-or-sit decisions. For instance, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs had a concerning Week 1, with only a 65.2% route per dropback rate. Despite leading the team with 68 receiving yards, his overall target metrics do not suggest he is a reliable starter at this time.

“Doubs had an 18.2% target share but isn’t performing well enough to trust as a starter. It might be best to drop him from your rosters if you find better options available,” Brown explained.

Meanwhile, Matthew Golden, also of the Packers, while not cut from contention yet, is another player with low trust levels for Week 2, following a weak showing in his first game. He was fifth among receivers with a 43.5% route rate and only 9.1% target share. His performance doesn’t inspire confidence in starting him against the upcoming opponent.

On a more positive note, tight end Tucker Kraft led the team with a 73.9% route per dropback rate in Week 1 and recorded a touchdown, but he still remains a risky tight-end option against a defense that limited opposing tight ends last season.

As the Packers prepare for a matchup against the Washington Commanders this Thursday, Brown emphasizes that matchups and current form should dictate choices. “Check your matchups thoroughly; those are key in deciding who to start or bench,” he advised.

With the fantasy world prone to surprises, these early calls may drastically impact team outcomes as the season progresses. Last-minute adjustments based on matchups and player performance will be critical as managers finalize their lineups.