Fantasy Football Week 14 Waiver Wire Picks Shake Up

NEW YORK, NY — As the fantasy football season reaches its pivotal Week 14, managers are gearing up for the playoffs. Key injuries and notable performances from Week 13 shift the landscape of waiver wire picks as teams strive for those final playoff spots.

Some standout players to watch include Kyle Monangai, who handled a career-high 32 carries for 144 yards in a crucial win. Meanwhile, Bam Knight made a mark for the Jets, catching a touchdown and recording significant yardage, making them solid streamer options this week.

Quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence and Jacoby Brissett are also on the radar. Brissett has proven his reliability, posting 19.64 points in his latest outing. Similarly, Lawrence scored 21.66 points against the Texans, but faces a tougher challenge against the Indianapolis Colts this coming week.

The waiver wire is especially critical as managers strategize against injuries affecting key starting players, including stars who are on bye weeks. This week, fantasy teams must adapt without the presence of the 49ers, Giants, Panthers, and Patriots.

For deeper leagues, Jalen Coker and Dontayvion Wicks are also catching attention. Wicks notably shone in a Thanksgiving Day matchup, scoring 28 points.

As the playoff pressures mount, managers are urged to stay active on the waiver wire, prioritizing players who can provide the necessary boost for a championship run. The latest available talent can be the difference between a playoff berth and an early exit.